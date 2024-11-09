Ngakoue isn't going to play in Sunday's game against Chicago after being claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Friday, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

It would have been quite a feat for Ngakoue to have become familiar enough with New England's defensive playbook to be ready to suit up just two days after joining the team, and the Patriots are opting to hold out their new acquisition Sunday rather than pressing him into action. Ngakoue thus seems likely to make his New England debut next Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Rams.