O'Connell completed 24 of 38 passes for 257 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars. He added seven rushes for 12 yards.

O'Connell returned from a one-game absence and stabilized the Raiders' offense by not turning the ball over and taking only two sacks. He also completed three passes of at least 20 yards, two of which came in the first quarter. O'Connell has now thrown for multiple touchdowns in only one of his four starts on the season, but he has shown the ability to get the ball to the Raiders' top playmakers at a consistent clip and in turn helping the offense.