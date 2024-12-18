O'Connell (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Kevin Bollinger of FOX 5 Vegas reports.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Tuesday that O'Connell is trending toward playing in Sunday's game against Jacksonville, after missing a 16-10 loss to the Falcons on Monday. O'Connell didn't practice at all last week but was available as the emergency No. 3 QB Monday night, behind starter Desmond Ridder and Carter Bradley.
