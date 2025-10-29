default-cbs-image
O'Connell (wrist) practiced in full Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell fractured his wrist late in the preseason and has been sidelined since. It's positive that he was immediately able to log a full practice, but he will still need to be activated from injured reserve before suiting up for game action.

