Rams' Gerald Everett: Looks sharp in debut
Everett caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.
The 44th overall pick in this year's draft, Everett looked impressive in making two defenders miss on a nine-yard gain. He'll still have to work his way into a meaningful role, as Tyler Higbee started Saturday's game and Temarrick Hemingway came on the field when the first-team offense used two tight ends. The Rams suddenly have quite a few mouths to feed, with the acquisition of Sammy Watkins pushing the other wideouts into the complementary roles they're best suited for. The prospect of using Higbee and Everett on the field together doesn't seem nearly as appealing as it once did.
