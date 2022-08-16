Funk is getting additional reps while Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are not practicing due to soft-tissue injuries, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay said that the Rams are "just being smart" with their top two running backs in limiting their time on the practice field, and Funk has been the recipient of a healthy share of the workload in their absence, including six carries for 16 yards in the Rams 29-21 win over the Chargers on Saturday. Kyren Williams returned from the active/PUP list last week and is also in the mix for valuable reps in practice, and the duo should see plenty of work for the rest of the preseason as they fight for the No. 3 spot on the team's backfield depth chart.