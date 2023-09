Noteboom (knee) was forced out of Monday's loss to the Bengals early due to a knee injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The severity of Noteboom's injury is currently unknown. His backup, Alaric Jackson (thigh), also left the game early, which left the team's offensive line thin on depth. More clarity on his status will for Week 4 will come when the team releases the initial injury report Wednesday.