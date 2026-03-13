Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Thursday, Wyatt Miller of the team's official site reports.

Thomas signed with the Rams in May of 2022 as an undrafted free agent and appeared in 17 regular-season games in his first three NFL seasons. He missed the entire 2025 season while on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue. Thomas will compete for a depth role on defense and as a contributor on special teams for the 2026 season.