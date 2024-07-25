Turner (groin) participated in the Rams' walk-through, but not practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Turner is dealing with a groin issue according to head coach Sean McVay, but McVay said that the defensive lineman won't receive any injury designation and that the team "will be smart with him." The Rams begin their preseason at home against the Cowboys on Aug. 11 and Turner can be considered questionable for the time being. Turner is coming off of recording 57 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, while playing in all 17 regular-season games in his rookie campaign in 2023.