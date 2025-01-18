Murchison (foot), who is on IR, has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Murchison has spent essentially the entire season on IR -- he opened the campaign there due to an arm injury, then hurt his foot in practice the day he was activated and immediately went back on injured reserve. The veteran defensive end was designated to return Thursday and subsequently logged two full practices, but he isn't yet ready to see game action.