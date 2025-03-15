The Rams re-signed Murchison (foot) to a one-year contract Friday.

Murchison missed the entire 2024 season after suffering an arm injury prior to the season and then a foot issue the day he returned to practice in October. He's presumably going to be healthy enough for a normal offseason and will serve as interior defensive-line depth for Los Angeles. Murchison has 44 career games of experience under his belt and has been with the Rams since being claimed off waivers from the Titans in December 2022.