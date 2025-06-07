Rams' Larrell Murchison: Spotted at OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
Murchison (foot) has been a participant in the Rams' offseason training activities.
Murchison broke his foot during practice last October and wasn't able to return from IR, though he was designated to return ahead of the Rams' divisional-round loss to Philadelphia. The veteran defensive tackle now appears to be back to health and is slated to serve as depth along the defensive line after re-signing with Los Angeles in mid-March.