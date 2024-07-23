Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Stafford is present at training camp and that the Rams have agreed to adjust his contract, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Stafford has two years remaining on his contract with Los Angeles and has expressed a desire for more guaranteed money. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports that an adjustment to Stafford's deal is more likely than an extension, but whatever the case, both sides are now on the same page as the veteran quarterback enters his age-36 season. McVay confirmed that Stafford will be ready to practice Wednesday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.