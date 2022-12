Scott racked up eight defensive tackles (seven solo) and another stop on special teams in Monday's loss to Green Bay.

Scott's tackle total tied his high mark in 2022, matching the mark he produced Week 10 against Arizona. The fourth-year pro out of Penn State has played on nearly every defensive snap for the Rams since Week 3, and he's already far surpassed his career-best mark with 78 stops on the season. Scott has also notched two interceptions and two forced fumbles.