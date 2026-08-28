Simpson completed 18 of 23 passes for 119 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while also rushing three times for 10 yards in the Rams' 20-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Simpson drew the start and initially played the entire first half before reentering the game in the latter portion of the fourth quarter without attempting another pass. The rookie 13th overall pick put together a solid first two quarters, connecting with Brennan Presley for an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. Simpson did nothing to hurt his chances of earning the No. 2 quarterback job this preseason -- he completed 47 of 60 passes (78.3 percent) for 382 yards with a 3:0 TD:INT and added seven rushes for 19 yards -- but it remains to be seen whether he did enough to beat out the more experienced Stetson Bennett for the role.