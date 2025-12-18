Higgins (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and logged a limited practice, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Higgins has been sidelined since Week 11 and is thus eligible to return at any point. He'll likely have to turn in a full session at some point this week to have a chance to suit up for Sunday night's game against the Patriots. Higgins is likely to return to a role on special teams.