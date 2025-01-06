Mitchell finished the season with 15 carries for 30 yards and one reception on one target for 28 yards.

The second-year running back missed the season's first nine games while recovering from the significant knee injury that ended his promising rookie campaign. Even though Mitchell was active in weeks 10-12, he did not receive an offensive touch in those games. He was then inactive for three games before somewhat getting in the mix in the final two weeks with 15 combined carries. The 2.0 YPC was a far cry from the 8.4 figure he established on 47 carries last season. If Justice Hill returns during the postseason, Mitchell will likely settle into a small change-of-pace role in the offense while also serving as a kick returner. In dynasty formats, it would be hasty to cut bait on a player like Mitchell simply because of a difficult year. His impressive rookie season and the injury caveat this year should still keep him on the radar for 2025 and beyond, even with Derrick Henry under contract for another year.