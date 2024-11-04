Hamilton recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

Hamilton has now logged double-digit tackles in each of the Ravens' last three games, bringing his season total up to 67 stops. The Notre Dame product now ranks second on the Ravens' defense in total tackles and third in passes defended (five) through the team's first nine games. Hamilton has been one of the NFL's top safeties over the past two seasons, and his versatility will continue to challenge opposing offenses as the year progresses.