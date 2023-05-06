Wright has officially inked a deal with Baltimore.
A Bethesda, Maryland native, Wright is headed home to play with the Ravens. He began his six-year college career at William and Mary before transferring to Monmouth, totaling 1,372 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. Wright recorded 304 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2022 and was named first team all conference as a fullback. Wright also appeared on both offense and special teams in every game at Monmouth the past two seasons. With his versatility, look for Wright to make the Ravens' practice squad and potentially their 53-man roster by the end of training camp.