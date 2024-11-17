White will play in Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Baltimore acquired White in a trade with the Rams on Nov. 5, but the veteran cornerback was a healthy scratch for the Ravens' Week 10 Thursday game against Cincinnati since it came just two days after he joined the team. White has since had enough time to get familiar with the team's defensive playbook and will see his first action as a Raven on Sunday. It's not clear how much work he'll get, though, as he's set for a rotational role with Baltimore.