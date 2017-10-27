Everett (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Everett has been nursing this injury since Week 4, and it's put a lot of pressure on the depth of the Redskins' secondary. With backup Stefan McClure (hamstring) also trying to get to full health, Washington may have to rely on just two safeties: D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson.