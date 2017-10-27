Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable for Sunday
Everett (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Everett has been nursing this injury since Week 4, and it's put a lot of pressure on the depth of the Redskins' secondary. With backup Stefan McClure (hamstring) also trying to get to full health, Washington may have to rely on just two safeties: D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson.
More News
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Will not play Monday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable for Monday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Will miss Week 6 game•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Listed as doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...