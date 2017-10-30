Redskins' Trent Williams: Dealing with bone bruise, ligament damage
Williams, who was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, is dealing with a bone bruise as well as ligament damage to his right knee and could remain out for the Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has already acknowledged that he'll require surgery to address the ligament damage that will result in a 6-to-9 month recovery timetable, but the bone bruise appears to be the more pressing concern at this juncture for the offensive tackle. The five-time Pro Bowler would be able to delay the knee procedure until the offseason and play through pain if he so chooses, but doctors have recommended Williams to take a more cautious approach with the bone bruise and rest for a couple of weeks. It's unclear if Williams will heed that advice and sit out the Week 9 matchup against a tough opponent, as he may be willing to suit up at less than 100 percent health with the hope of bolstering the 3-4 Redskins' playoff hopes. In the event Williams decides to forgo surgery until after the season and play through the bone bruise, he'll likely be a fixture on the team's injury report throughout the second half of the campaign and see only limited involvement in practices the rest of the way.
More News
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Receives questionable designation•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Aggravates knee Monday•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Will play Week 7•
-
Redskins' Trent Williams: Knee will require offseason surgery•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...