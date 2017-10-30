Williams, who was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, is dealing with a bone bruise as well as ligament damage to his right knee and could remain out for the Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has already acknowledged that he'll require surgery to address the ligament damage that will result in a 6-to-9 month recovery timetable, but the bone bruise appears to be the more pressing concern at this juncture for the offensive tackle. The five-time Pro Bowler would be able to delay the knee procedure until the offseason and play through pain if he so chooses, but doctors have recommended Williams to take a more cautious approach with the bone bruise and rest for a couple of weeks. It's unclear if Williams will heed that advice and sit out the Week 9 matchup against a tough opponent, as he may be willing to suit up at less than 100 percent health with the hope of bolstering the 3-4 Redskins' playoff hopes. In the event Williams decides to forgo surgery until after the season and play through the bone bruise, he'll likely be a fixture on the team's injury report throughout the second half of the campaign and see only limited involvement in practices the rest of the way.

