Reggie Davis: Joins Chicago's practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bears signed Davis to the practice squad Sunday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Davis was a victim of final roster cuts Saturday, but he'll now get a chance to stick with the Bears and continue his development.
