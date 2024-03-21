Chicago announced Feb. 23 that Griffin has been added to the coaching staff in an assistant role, signaling the end of his playing career, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

The 34-year-old Griffin didn't play in the NFL in 2023, but he still kept his career going abroad, as he had played for the Varese Skorpions of the Italian Football League. Griffin has since returned stateside, but he'll be working with the Bears quarterbacks this offseason rather than competing for a roster spot. The signal-caller spent time in the NFL with the Saints and Buccaneers from 2013 through 2022, serving primarily as a third-string quarterback or practice-squad member over his decade-long run in the professional ranks. He appeared in just three NFL games during his career and completed two of four pass attempts for 18 yards.