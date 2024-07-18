The Saints placed Olave (shoulder) on the active/non-football injury list Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury sustained while weight training this offseason, and for which he spent OTAs in a non-contact jersey. While the issue seems minor, and Olave will be able to come off the NFI list at any point in training camp once cleared, his status will be worth monitoring. The 2022 first-round pick has just over three weeks to get healthy ahead of New Orleans' preseason opener against the Cardinals. OIave is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons to begin his NFL career and is positioned nicely as a potential third-year breakout candidate, especially as the clear No. 1 target in a wide receiver room that also includes Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson and A.T. Perry, but that's assuming he's indeed able to return to full health without missing much time.