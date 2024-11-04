Johnson brought in both targets for 41 yards in the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Johnson's receiving yardage total was enough to tie him for second on the afternoon with Taysom Hill. Johnson saw a four-game streak of at least three receptions snapped with Sunday's stat line, but on the bright side, he's now cleared 40 receiving yards in three of the past four games. However, the fifth-year pro heads into a Week 10 home matchup against the Falcons still seeking his first touchdown since Week 1.