Johnson (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers.
The veteran tight end practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, but Johnson, who's also played through a foot injury recently, will suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale. Johnson enters the divisional clash against the Buccaneers already sporting a new career high in receptions (44) and is coming off a game in which he produced a season-best 6-66 line on 10 targets against the Raiders in Week 17 while working with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who'll once again be under center Sunday in place of Derek Carr (hand).
