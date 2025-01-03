Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Johnson swapped out a lingering foot issue for a knee injury this week, which resulted in limited listings on all three practice reports. His status for Week 18 will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if he's able to suit up, he likely will continue to split TE reps with Foster Moreau. Since Taysom Hill was lost for the season due to a torn ACL, Johnson has put up a 14-155-1 line on 20 targets over the last four games, while Moreau (11-159-2 line on 14 targets) has nearly matched his output.