Johnson will have foot surgery next week and be out for a while, but he has a chance to be ready for the start of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson seemingly suffered the injury during June minicamp and now figures to miss most or all of training camp and the preseason. His upcoming absence will leave more first-team reps for Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill, neither of whom is a clean fit for Johnson's role as the passing-down tight end. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints are working out TE Sal Cannella, who starred in the UFL this spring and led the league's tight ends in yards (496) and touchdowns (six).