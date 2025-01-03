Turner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Turner was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders and logged a pair of DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited practice Friday. The 2021 first-round pick has been a flop in New Orleans, logging 5.0 career sacks and never turning into a starter for the team. He's played in a career-high 15 games this season as a reserve lineman, logging 21 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Turner's rookie contract is set to expire in March.