Turner logged 21 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles across 16 games during the 2024 regular season.

Turner played in just 15 regular-season games over the first three years of his NFL career due to injury. He worked alongside Chase Young as the Saints' rotational defensive ends behind starters Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan, and the reduced workload led to Turner appearing in all but one game during the 2024 regular season. The Saints declined the fifth-year option on Turner's rookie contract, so the 2021 first-round pick will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.