Shaheed and New Orleans agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shaheed earned the extension partly due to his work as a punt returner after he garnered his first career All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections as a special-teamer last season. The 25-year-old also showed growth as a wide receiver, finishing with 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns over 15 regular-season contests, eight of which he started. Shahid should get the opportunity to further develop in that role during the upcoming campaign, as he's slated to work as the Saints No. 2 receiving option behind Chris Olave (shoulder).