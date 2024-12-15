Seattle activated Burns (toe) off injured reserve Saturday, but he remains doubtful to suit up Sunday against Green Bay, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Burns landed on IR in mid-October due to a toe injury. The Seahawks opened his practice window Wednesday, and Burns was able to participate in full at practice throughout the week, but he probably won't play Sunday as he works to get back up to speed. Burns has played in only one game this season, logging one tackle and two pass defenses Week 6 against San Francisco.