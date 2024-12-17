The Seahawks waived Burns (toe) on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Burns was activated off the Seahawks' injured reserve this past Saturday, but he did not play in Sunday's loss to the Packers despite logging full practices all week. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in just one regular-season game for the Seahawks (Week 6 against the 49ers), which is when he suffered a toe injury that was severe enough to warrant a lengthy stint on IR. Burns should garner interest on waivers from teams in need of veteran depth at corner.