Dodson (undisclosed) was activated off the active/PUP list Wednesday after passing his physical, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dodson landed on the active/PUP list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, but he appears to be the over the issue and will begin practicing at Seattle's training camp. After spending the first four years of his career with the Bills, Dodson signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, where he will compete for a starting role in the linebackers corps with the departure of Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks. Dodson saw extended playing time last season after Matt Milano fractured his leg in Week 5 of 2023, with the former finishing the year with a career-high 74 tackles (57 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games.