Heyward (illness) didn't practice Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward played and logged his usual snap count in last Saturday's loss to the Bengals, but he's since been struck by an illness. It's early enough in the week that the veteran defensive lineman will likely be able to recover from the ailment adequately enough to suit up in Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, though it nonetheless bears monitoring his practice status throughout the remainder of the week. Heyward was once again a key member of the Steelers' pass rush with 8.0 sacks during 17 regular-season games.