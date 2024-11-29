Trice (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Trice started the week out strong with a full practice Wednesday, though he finished off with consecutive limited practices. He'll remain on the Steelers' injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Bengals, and Trice's next opportunity to suit up will be Week 14 against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 8.