Warren rushed the ball four times for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles. He added one rush on two targets for three yards.

Pat Freiermuth was the only Steelers' skill-position player to deliver a useful fantasy performance as the offense ran only 41 plays for the game. Warren avoided a back-breaking mistake unlike Najee Harris, though this marked his fewest yards from scrimmage since Week 3. Warren's usage on the ground has been inconsistent this season, though he's had more regular production as a pass catcher and should have the chance to bounce back in that role in a Week 16 matchup against Baltimore.