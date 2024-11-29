Benton (hip) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Benton popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a hip injury, but it doesn't appear to be bothering him any more as he was able to log a full practice Friday. The second-year defensive tackle out of Wisconsin has logged 21 tackles (11 solo), five pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season games.