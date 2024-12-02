Williams wasn't targeted during Sunday's 44-38 win over Cincinnati.

Williams recorded a 32-yard reception during his Steelers debut against Washington in Week 10, but he hasn't been targeted over three games since then. It's especially discouraging that Williams was held without a target during Sunday's high-scoring victory in which Russell Wilson tallied a season-high 414 passing yards. Williams seems unlikely to be a consistent fantasy option late in the regular season given his lack of work in recent weeks.