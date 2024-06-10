Coach DeMeco Ryans said Jordan has improved and regularly makes highlight plays, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan nonetheless finds himself in a tough position for the final year of his rookie contract, as the Texans re-signed starting tight end Dalton Schultz in March and drafted Cade Stover in the fourth round. They also have two fullbacks on the offseason roster and one of the best WR groups in the league, making it tough for Jordan to get on the field regularly as a second tight end. The 2021 fifth-round pick did well with his limited chances last year, catching 17 of 21 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns, but there's not really a path to role growth without Schultz suffering an injury.