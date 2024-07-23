Pitre told reporters after practice Tuesday that he has been playing snaps at nickel corner during training camp and OTAs, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Pitre had played nickel corner at Baylor and he noted that "it's been fun to play some nickel here in training camp, in OTAs, and I'm all in on the process," per Jonathan Alexander and Jon Poorman of The Houston Chronicle. In his rookie season in 2022, Pitre led the Texans with 141 total tackles across 17 regular-season games, but he saw those numbers dip in 2023, finishing with 84 tackles (58 solo), five passes defended and one forced fumble over 15 regular-season games. Pitre struggled at times to adjust to a new scheme in 2023, but his willingness to play nickel corner, like he did in college, should provide him comfort in his second year under head coach DeMeco Ryans.