Anderson said Thursday that he's added 15 pounds without losing any speed entering training camp, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was listed at 6-foot-4, 243 pounds as a rookie, and if he's indeed reached above the 255-pound mark without sacrificing any burst, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year could enter 2024 as a more dominant pass-rusher. He notched tallied seven sacks and 45 tackles despite missing two games as a rookie, and playing only 590 defensive snaps, a role which seems sure to expand Year 2. The Texans also added Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry this offseason, positioning the team's pass-rush as a whole to take a step forward.