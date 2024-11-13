Key (back) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Key finished this past Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers with two solo tackles, but he appears to have picked up a back injury in the process. He'll have two more chances this week to practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings. In the five regular-season games since the Titans' Week 5 bye, Key has logged 13 tackles (nine solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.