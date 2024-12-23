Gray recorded 15 total tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Colts.

With injuries to Kenneth Murray (hamstring), Luke Gifford (concussion), Otis Reese (ankle), Jack Gibbens (ankle) and Chance Campbell (knee), Gray played a season-high 35 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss. The North Carolina product entered Week 16 with just three total tackles, but he led Tennessee's defense with a whopping 15 stops. With the Titans already eliminated from playoff contention, don't be surprised if Gray sees more defensive work in the team's final two games, especially after his impressive performance Sunday.