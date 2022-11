Long recorded nine total tackles and three tackles for loss in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Long played every defensive snap for the seventh time in 10 games this season. He also led the Titans with nine tackles, and he stuffed both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion behind the line of scrimmage on a few occasions. With the performance, Long now has a career-high 79 tackles while also chipping in four passes defended and two interceptions.