Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that Chestnut could be part of a RB committee, along with Joshua Kelley and practice-squad member Jabari Small, if Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) can't play Sunday versus Houston, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard could have extra motivation to try to play in the season finale, as he's within reach of a few contract performance incentives. However, he missed Week 17 against Jacksonville and isn't certain to suit up in the Titans' season finale. Meanwhile, Tyjae Spears is unlikely to play in the Week 18 contest due to a concussion. While the potential absences of Pollard and Spears would likely lead to an increased role for Chestnut, Callahan's mention of a committee might mean that none of Chestnut, Kelley, or Small would log a typical starter's workload.