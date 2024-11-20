Murray (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Murray registered a season-high 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Vikings, but it appears the 2020 first-round pick injured his shoulder in the process. Murray's practice participation Thursday and Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's AFC South showdown against Houston. Murray is up to 69 tackles (40 solo), including 3.0 sacks, through 10 regular-season games.