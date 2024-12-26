Boyd (foot) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd looks set to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, setting up Friday's practice as an important one in determining his odds of playing Sunday in Jacksonville. Even if Boyd is cleared to suit up against the Jaguars, he won't make for an especially appealing fantasy option. While playing in all 15 of the Titans' games thus far, Boyd has yet to find the end zone and has recorded 37 catches for 376 yards.