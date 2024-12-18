Head coach Brian Callahan announced Wednesday that Levis will move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Colts, with Mason Rudolph replacing him as the Titans' starting quarterback, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Rudolph is expected to direct the offense for the final three games of the season, though Callahan is reserving the right to change his mind on a week-to-week basis. Callahan also suggested that he still believes in Levis long term and doesn't think he's done as an NFL starting quarterback, according to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. In any case, Levis will be the team's backup quarterback this Sunday in Indianapolis.